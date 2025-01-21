New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their 53rd Statehood Day.

In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi said wished for peace, progress and prosperity for the people of the state.

Also Read | Share Market Today: Indian Stocks Continue to Surge as Donald Trump 2.0 Begin, Markets Relieved as No Universal Tariffs Imposed So Far.

"Best wishes to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Foundation Day! The rich diversity of languages, cultures, histories, and traditions in these states represents the true strength of India. May this special day strengthen our unity and bring peace, progress and prosperity to all," Gandhi posted on X.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1881539062223495437

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Anakapalli’s Metro Chem Pharma Company; No Casualties, Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

Extending greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their 53rd Statehood Day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that these states have made significant contributions to the development of our nation.

Congress President also wished for the peace, prosperity, and comprehensive progress of these states.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote, "On the occasion of the Foundation Day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, we convey our sincere felicitations to the people of these states. Since attaining statehood 53 years ago, these states, endowed with breathtaking natural beauty, remarkable diversity, and exceptional ingenuity, have made significant contributions to the development of our nation. We earnestly wish for their enduring peace, prosperity, and comprehensive progress."

https://x.com/kharge/status/1881539837221581080

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became individual states in 1972.

North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 reorganised the states in the strategic northeastern region of the country. Under this Act, Manipur and Tripura were granted statehood on January 21, 1972; whereas the state of Meghalaya was carved out from Assam due to its distinct terrain from the rest of Assam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)