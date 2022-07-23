New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI): Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter and slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, calling it "No Data Available (NDA) government.

He went on to say that the government at the Centre wants citizens to believe that there is no data available regarding "Oxygen Shortage" during the Coronavirus second wave, "No farmer died protesting", during the nationwide agitation against the three farm laws, "No migrant died walking", during the times of nationwide first lockdown and some other claims that he wrote in his social media post.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "No Data Available (NDA) govt wants you to believe:

* No one died of oxygen shortage

* No farmer died protesting

* No migrant died walking

* No one was mob lynched

* No journalist has been arrested

No Data. No Answers. No Accountability".

The Congress leader also claimed at the end of the post that the Central government has "No data, No Answers, and No Accountability".

His tweet comes amidst the agitation going on by the Congress leaders and supporters against the Central government over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by ED in the National Herald case.

A major sloganeering and protests were also held on Thursday, by some Congress MPs in the Parliament. The Congress MPs marched from Gate No 2 to Gandhi Statue. The protest was organised soon after the Upper House was adjourned till 12 amid Opposition ruckus.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives zero-hour notice over "misuse of central investigation agencies by the ruling government".

Additionally, in a joint statement Opposition parties criticized the Central government for unleashing a "relentless vendetta against political opponents" through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties.

"The Modi Sarkar has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the statement reads.

"We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society," it added.

The statement was released after the meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. (ANI)

