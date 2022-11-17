New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his statement on Veer Savarkar, labelling it 'deplorable' and demanding an apology from him.

Earlier, on Thursday, Rahul, who is leading the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', invoked Savarkar, claiming that he betrayed leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

Addressing the media in Maharashtra on the sidelines of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul said, "Veer Savarkar, in a letter to the British, said 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear."

Responding to Rahul's statement, Patra told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar. He is the pride of the country. The words that he used for Savarkar are extremely shameful and deplorable."

He also called a great freedom fighter who is close to people's hearts.

"Veer Savarkar is a great freedom fighter who is very close to our hearts. Even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called him a great freedom fighter who fought against the British. Now, the Gandhi family should answer if Indira Gandhi lied or did Rahul Gandhi?"

Patra further accused the Gandhis of insulting Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and other heroes of the country's freedom struggle.

"The Gandhi family thinks that theirs were the only freedom fighters to fought for the country's the freedom and went to jail. They think that the whole concept of 'Bharat Varsh' is within the Gandhi family. This family has insulted leaders like Subhash Chandra Bose and Vallabhai Patel because of which it is facing an existential crisis across the country today," he said.

The BJP leader further attacked Rahul, calling his 'Bharat Jodo' as 'Bharat Todo'.

"Rahul Gandhi has named it 'Bharat Jodo', but he has a mindset of 'Bharat Todo'. His deeds are only directed at tearing this country apart. He should apologise for the words he used today," Patra said.

On Tuesday, Rahul attended a tribal convention during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Hingoli in Maharashtra on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

Even at this function, Rahul hit out at Savarkar claiming that the saffron ideologue took a pension from the British government in lieu of working against the Congress.

"While he was lodged in Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter to the British pleading with them that he be pardoned and released. He took pension from the British and worked against the Congress. After coming out of jail, he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is that he died fighting against the British when he was just 24 years old," he said. (ANI)

