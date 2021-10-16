New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Amid speculation over Cabinet expansion and organisational rejig in Rajasthan, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday.

According to sources, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge Ajay Maken were also present during the meeting, which lasted for over an hour at Rahul Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence.

Asked about the meeting, Maken told reporters, "Nothing special. It was just a routine meeting."

It is learnt that issues related to the cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid a leadership tussle between Gehlot and former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Pilot for long has been demanding that cabinet expansion should happen and appointments to boards and corporations in the state be made soon. He has been asserting that Congress workers and leaders working closely with him for the party should be given their dues.

Maken had said last month the roadmap is ready for cabinet expansion and organisational rejig in the state.

