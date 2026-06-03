India News | Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Remember Karunanidhi on Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, describing him as "a writer, a poet, a thinker" and recalling his lifelong commitment to social justice and the rights of the marginalised.

In a post on X, Gandhi paid homage to the late DMK patriarch, popularly known as "Kalaignar," and said he dedicated his life to fighting for the dignity of the Tamil people.

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"Not just a Chief Minister, he was a writer, a poet, a thinker. He believed in a Constitution that treats every Indian as equal. My humble tributes on his birth anniversary. My respectful tributes to Kalaignar on his birth anniversary," Gandhi wrote.

He further said, "A beloved leader of Tamil Nadu, his lifelong commitment to social justice, equality, rational thought and democratic values transformed countless lives. Kalaignar Karunanidhi's immense contribution to public life, including art and literature, will forever be remembered with deep respect."

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Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to Karunanidhi, highlighting his enduring contribution to public life and social justice.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "My respectful tributes to Kalaignar on his birth anniversary. A beloved leader of Tamil Nadu, his lifelong commitment to social justice, equality, rational thought and democratic values transformed countless lives. Kalaignar Karunanidhi's immense contribution to public life, including art and literature, will forever be remembered with deep respect."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his father, M Karunanidhi, on his birth anniversary at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi statue located at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai. Stalin, accompanied by party leaders, offered flowers and remembered Karunanidhi's contributions to Tamil Nadu's political and social development.

As part of the commemorative events, he also distributed sweets to party workers at the DMK headquarters in Chennai and later visited the party's Youth Wing office. (ANI)

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