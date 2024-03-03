Patna (Bihar) [India], March 3 (ANI): As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Patna to attend Rashtriya Janata Dal's 'Jan Vishwas Rally' today, party leaders said that since last night, the whole of Patna has been involved in the rally and everyone is excited to listen to the leaders of Mahagathbandhan.

Rahul Gandhi paused his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for a day in Madhya Pradesh to take part in RJD's rally.

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to lose here.

"BJP is going to lose here. Since last night, the whole of Patna has been involved in the rally. There is not a single Panchayat who has not come here to attend it. Everyone is excited to listen to the leaders of Mahagathbandhan and to defeat all candidates of the BJP. Nitish Kumar's relevance in Bihar politics has diminished, and he is not a factor affecting it anymore," he said.

Another Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan emphasized that this rally is a tremendous success and hence the BJP is rattled.

"This rally (RJD's Jan Vishwas Rally) is a tremendous success and hence the BJP is rattled. CM Nitish Kumar has no value in what he says. He (PM Modi) must have made false promises in his rally that the people of Bihar have been listening for the last 10 years, no one trusts them now," he said.

Meanwhile, RJD supporters gathered at the residence of former Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi ahead of the party's Jan Vishwas Rally in Patna.

Former Bihar CM & RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present.

Congress General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh shared insights into the Patna rally in which the Congress leader is going to participate.

"Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress president, and Rahul Ji will all be present. It can be said that this is a massive rally, essentially an India rally," he said. (ANI)

