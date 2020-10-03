By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading the delegation of party MPs from both the Houses. AICC Incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will also be accompanying them.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I do not accept the treatment of the girl and her family by the UP government and its police. No Indian should accept this."

AICC General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal tweeted, "Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19-year-old daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted, murdered and the body cremated surreptitiously in the middle of the night by Yogi Adityanath led BJP Government."

He further said in his tweet that the delegation "will meet the family members to hear their grievances and demand justice for the victim and her family who have been denied justice and severely traumatized by the BJP Government in their desperate attempt to hide the truth of the heinous crime perpetrated on the victim."

Congress has also called an urgent meeting of its MPs at the party headquarters before the delegation leaves for Hathras. All the MPs present in the capital have been asked to attend the meeting

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tried to reach Hathras on Thursday but they were stopped midway and the UP Police filed FIR against them and other Congress leaders. (ANI)

