New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his viral video, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of doing 'part-time politics'.

The BJP MP also slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan calling it 'useless.'

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra do part-time politics. Rajasthan govt is useless. Do as many press conferences or give as many justifications about his (Rahul Gandhi) partying as you want, why is your govt not working on its responsibilities?"

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was seen in a viral video at a nightclub in Kathmandu.

The viral video seemingly has a discotheque as its background with people around him seen consuming liquor.

The viral video has come at a time when Congress is seen to be in deep leadership crisis, with the party's bid to onboard the poll strategist Prashant Kishor having failed.

The BJP leader further said that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Rajasthan and a bad example is presented of appeasement.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also the Home Minister of the state and police administration comes under him. Despite this, such a kind of appeasement is happening. In the Karauli incident, police have the information of the incident, but no steps were taken to maintain peace, and the Chief Minister is justifying the incident by saying that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised. Why did the Jodhpur incident happen?" he said.

Further slamming the Congress Government in Rajasthan, Rathore alleged that 18 rapes happen in Rajasthan every day and the state is number one in the oppression of women.

He further said that the only motive of Ashok Gehlot is to be in power.

"He only wants to keep his chair safe and that's the only motive he has, then who will protect the citizens? Rajasthan government has failed completely. Congress will be wiped out and BJP is coming to power because they are serving the people," he added.

Rathore's statements come in the backdrop of tensions in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following the imposition of Section 144 as clashes erupted after Eid prayers on Tuesday morning.

Jodhpur district administration also suspended all mobile internet services in Jodhpur district from 1 am today as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

