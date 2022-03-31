New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Karnataka's Bengaluru on Thursday on a two-day state visit ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023.

Speaking to ANI on Gandhi's visit to the state, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that he will be meeting senior leaders and will be looking to strengthen the party for the upcoming polls.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro & F21 Pro 5G Prices & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch.

"He will be meeting senior leaders, frontal organisation, party executive committee. He will also visit the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office," Kharge said.

Gandhi is likely to visit Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumkur at around 4 pm today. He is likely to pay respects to Dr Shri Shivakumara Swami on the occasion of his Jayanti. The Congress leader is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Bengaluru leaders.

Also Read | Amit Shah Announces Armed Forces Special Powers Act Relaxations in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

On Friday, the Congress leader will visit the KPCC office and attend the executive meeting with the frontals.

Rahul's visit comes at a time when the state is debating issues like Hijab ban, restriction on Non-Hindu traders conducting business inside temple premises and Halal meat row. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)