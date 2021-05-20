New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his mother and interim party president Sonia Gandhi's call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education to children who lost have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the letter written by Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi, Rahul, in a tweet, said children are amongst the worst hit by COVID trauma and the suggestion was important to safeguard their future.

"Children are amongst the worst hit by Covid trauma, many having lost their parents to the dreadful situation. Congress President makes an important suggestion to safeguard their future & provide them free education at NVs. It's high time GOI listened!" he said.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi had written to PM Modi asking him to consider free education to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them," the Congress leader said.

"Amidst the devastation caused by the pandemic and the heart-wrenching tragedies being faced by affected families news of young children losing one or both parents to COVID-19 are the most poignant. These children are left with the trauma of loss and no support towards a stable education or future," the letter said.

"I am writing to request you to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidhyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them," the Congress leader concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)