New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav on Friday backed Rahul Gandhi for the president of the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi met Yadav, whose Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD) party recently merged with the RJD, at the latter's residence in the national capital today.

When asked whether Rahul should be appointed as the Congress chief, Yadav said, "Why not? If somebody runs Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be made the party president. Only then can something big be done" Yadav told media persons with the Congress leader standing by his side.

However, when asked about Yadav's comment Rahul Gandhi responded, "We'll see about it..."

"Sharad Yadav had fallen ill and had not been keeping well for a long time. I am very happy that he is fighting fit and you can see that he is smiling. I feel good about it. He has taught me a lot about politics," said the Congress scion after the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP and said that hatred is being spread and the country is being divided.

"I agree with what he (Sharad Yadav) said today that the country is in a very bad situation. Hatred is being spread and the country is being divided. We have to bring the nation together and once walk on the path of the brotherhood which has been a part of our history," said Rahul Gandhi.

Last month on March 20, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav merged his LJD with RJD led by Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sharad Yadav had formed the LJD in 2018 after parting ways with Janata Dal (United) over the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Last month the Congress Working Committee had met and suggestions were sought on how to strengthen the organization. It was also decided that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the party until the election for the post of the party is held. Meanwhile, Congress is slated to elect a new party chief later this year at the culmination of organizational elections. (ANI)

