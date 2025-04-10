Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statement against RSS, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya on Thursday suggested that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha spend one year in an RSS 'Shakha' to learn nationalism and service.

"Rahul Gandhi should spend one year in the 'Shakha' of RSS, and he will get to know the truth of RSS. Nationalism and service are taught in the RSS...He should refrain from giving these kinds of statements," Maurya told ANI.

He also targeted Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that there were a high number of atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh when he was the Chief Minister of the State.

"Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. His government was formed with the support of backward and Dalits, but during his government, most atrocities were also committed on backward and Dalits. He committed the sin of snatching the rights of all backward castes and giving them only to his caste," he said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over the Waqf Amendment Act, saying it is an "attack on freedom of religion and Constitution".

Addressing the All India Congress Committee session in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government "staged the drama" of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament to divert people's attention from the issue of tariffs imposed by the United States.

"BJP passed the Waqf Bill, this bill is an attack on freedom of religion, an attack on the Constitution. I said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn't take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in the budget session of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu later gave her assent to the bill.

Rahul Gandhi attacked RSS, claiming that its ideology is against the constitution

"Their (RSS) ideology is against the Constitution. They want to end democracy. They want to control all the institutions of India and hand over the country's money to Ambani Adani," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP over the caste census and alleged that they "don't want to reveal the share that minorities get in this country." (ANI)

