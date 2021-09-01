New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the price hike of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 25 on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP alleged that the public was forced to sleep on an empty stomach.

"The one who is forcing the public to sleep on an empty stomach is resting under the shadow of his friends," the Congress MP claimed.

He added that "the country is uniting against this injustice."

With the hike of Rs 25, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder is Rs 884.50 in Delhi.

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

Earlier on August 11, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had slammed the Central government over the issue of inflation and also asked the Centre to give subsidies to the poor on Ujjwala LPG cylinders. (ANI)

