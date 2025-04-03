New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Congress top brass and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday launched a sharp critique of the Union Government's foreign policy, spotlighting China's occupation of Indian territory and the recent US tariff hike.

Addressing the Lok Sabha today, Gandhi claimed that China has been occupying 4000 kilometres of Indian land. He criticised the recent visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties of the two nations and cutting a cake with Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong to commemorate the occasion.

"It's a known fact that China is occupying 4,000 kilometres of our territory... I was shocked to see our Foreign Secretary cutting a cake with the Chinese Ambassador. China has taken over 4,000 km of our land; 20 jawans were martyred, and we are cutting a cake with them," Gandhi said, questioning the government's response to the territorial issue.

He stressed the need for restoring the status quo, stating, "We are not against normalcy, but before that, there should be a status quo, and we should get our land back."

Gandhi also expressed concern over communication gaps between the ruling NDA government and the opposition, noting, "It has come to my notice that the Prime Minister and the President have written to the Chinese. It is the Chinese Ambassador informing us about this, not our own people."

Turning to the US's recent announcement of a 26 per cent tariff, he warned, "Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 per cent tariff, which will devastate our economy--our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all in line."

Contrasting Congress's stance with the BJP and the RSS, Gandhi recalled saying, "Someone once asked Indira Gandhi ji in the matter of foreign policy whether she leans left or right. She replied that she is an Indian and she stands straight... The BJP and RSS have a different philosophy; when asked to lean right or left, they say they bow their heads to every foreigner that comes. This is part of their culture and history."

He further expressed his desire to know the answer from the Union Government, questioning, "What are you doing about our land, and what will you do about the tariff our ally has imposed on us?"

Earlier in October 2024, India and China had reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The understanding was reached after earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh following meetings at diplomatic and military levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit at Kazan in October last year.

PM Modi had welcomed the agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas and underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquillity. (ANI)

