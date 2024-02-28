New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi highlighted the importance of networking by IT professionals with the majority of the Indians during a free-wheeling conversation with a group of IT and consultancy professionals from various organisations like Google, KPMG, and Deloitte.

The video of the conversation was shared by Rahul Gandhi's team on his YouTube Channel on Wednesday.

"Our biggest networks are not connected at all. You guys are a tiny network. You are one per cent of the county. You are not connected to anything else," Rahul Gandhi said.

Highlighting the importance of networking, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that most of our networks excludes 90 per cent of the population.

"The moment you bring networks together it become exponential. If you use that framework you can see that it is a very powerful framework in politics, in business. The problem is that pretty much all the conversations we are having, about development etc excludes 90 per cent of the community. The really powerful network is sitting outside," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MP said that IT professionals need to apply their knowledge on the 90 per cent of Indians.

"What is the role of technology and IT. It is to apply your understanding and knowledge on those networks. But right now you are this one per cent. You are not able to apply the stuff in this large 90 per cent of India. These networks are not only physical networks. There are caste networks, business networks, agriculture networks in India," Rahul Gandhi said.

In the description of the YouTube video, Rahul Gandhi shared that he had a chat with a group of IT and consultancy professionals from various organisations like Google, KPMG, and Deloitte who joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

"Had an interesting chat with a group of IT and consultancy professionals from various organisations like Google, KPMG, and Deloitte who traveled from various states across the country to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Rahul Gandhi said in his YouTube channel.

Rahul Gandhi said that they spoke on a number of topics, including Artificial Intelligence capabilities in India, building a democratic production economy focused on creating jobs, augmenting production centres by connecting technology networks, policy and regulatory concerns of the Tech industry.

Highlighting the challenges faced by farmers and the MSME sector, Rahul Gandhi said, "On the one hand, our primary producers, India's farmers are being harassed and denied their right to a minimum income; on the other hand, the second level of production, MSMEs suffer the burden of a poorly planned GST and the monopoly of crony capitalists."

The Congress MP who has been at the forefront of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra said that "encouraging manufacturing" and a "democratic production system" is the key to job creation and boosting our economy. (ANI)

