India News | Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre over NEET, Seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the NEET paper leak controversy, alleging that the government was trying to evade accountability while the future of lakhs of students remained uncertain.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "When millions of youth are on the streets and the future of 22 lakh children is at stake, the Prime Minister remains silent. This government is focused not on answering, but on escaping responsibility."

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https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2058458361021214754?s=20

The Leader of Opposition also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for a robust mechanism to prevent recurrence of examination paper leaks.

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"Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET--we will not stop", Gandhi said.

The NEET paper leak issue has sparked protests and political reactions across the country, with opposition parties seeking accountability from the Centre over alleged irregularities in the examination process.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday intensified its attack on the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, accusing the Modi government of failing to protect the future of students and allowing the "paper leak mafia" to flourish.

In a post on X, the Congress alleged that the future of millions of students had been pushed into uncertainty due to the NEET paper leak issue.

https://x.com/INCIndia/status/2058422051615240241?s=20

"The NEET paper leak has plunged the futures of millions of students into darkness. Under the Modi government, the paper leak mafia is thriving, while those responsible remain silent spectators," the party said.

"In Hyderabad, under the leadership of @nsui President @VinodJakharINji, NSUI comrades took out a foot march and delivered a stern message to the youth-hostile Modi government. We will not tolerate this tampering with the futures of students in the slightest. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately, and strict action must be taken against the culprits", the party said.

The Congress also demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought strict action against those involved in the alleged paper leak case.

Meanwhile, Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday staged a protest in Hyderabad against the Union government over the alleged NEET paper leak issue.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and demanded strict action against those involved in the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET examination.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday (May 21) backed the Youth Congress protests over the NEET UG paper leak and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.

In an X post, Rahul Gandhi said that the party would not stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Sharing a video of a protest in Rajasthan, Gandhi also accused the BJP state government of "raining lathis" at protesters.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni sharing toffees, Gandhi wrote on X, "When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy, youth in India, tormented by paper leaks, were taking to the streets demanding justice. Because the NEET Paper Leak has ruined the futures of lakhs of students. Many children have even lost their lives. And Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word."

"Now, as students, NSUI and INC workers raise their voices for justice, BJP's state governments are raining lathis down on them. A government that answers students' questions with batons doesn't run on accountability--it runs on fear. But we are not the ones to be scared. We won't stop until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a strong, secure system is put in place to stop paper leaks in the country. This fight is for every student whose future this failed government has stolen," the post read.

Meanwhile, amidst growing concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, triggered by the recent paper leak, the Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Abhishek Singh, appeared before a Parliamentary committee to provide a detailed briefing on the NEET-UG paper leak and the steps being taken to reform the examination process.

Education Secretary Vineet Joshi was also present during the deliberations that began at 11 am today and went on for about five hours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)