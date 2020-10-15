By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the party in all three phases of the Bihar Assembly polls, party's Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday.

"Rahul Gandhi will campaign in all three-phase. The party will announce the date and zone of the campaign," Gohil told ANI after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).

He also indicated that the party may talk with other alliance partners on Thursday to discuss the campaign strategy.

Gohil said the party will soon announce the list of candidates for pending seats.

Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Avinash Pandey, Shaktisinh Gohil, Madan Mohan Jha, Devendra Yadav, Ajay Kapoor, and Virender Singh Rathore were present in the CEC meeting.

Avinash Pandey, chief of Congress screening committee for Bihar polls, said CEC members put their points in front of Congress president. "The list will be announced very soon," he said.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi was present in the meeting, Madan Mohan Jha said he was not the part of the meeting.

Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan that includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

