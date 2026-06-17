India News | Rahul Gandhi to Launch 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Nationwide Rally from Kota Against Education System

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will launch a nationwide campaign focused on India's education system from Rajasthan's Kota, with a mega rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally".

The rally will focus on issues such as NEET-UG examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and challenges faced by students and job aspirants.

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According to the announcement on Wednesday, the campaign will involve protests, public outreach and discussions across the country as well as in Parliament.

The release issued in connection with the campaign said it seeks to highlight the struggles of students in India, including "crushing coaching fees, paper leaks that wipe out years of preparation overnight, fewer seats with more fees, and a degree that no longer secures a job."

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It further alleged that "the scams in NEET and CBSE are the tip of the iceberg, beneath is the deliberate dismantling of India's entire education system through privatisation, centralisation and sanghification."

Citing concerns over public spending, the release claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced education spending from "4.7 per cent of the budget a decade ago to 2.4 per cent today," and alleged closure of "nearly one lakh government schools."

It also claimed that "a household earning 2 lakh a year may spend 40 per cent of its income on education," adding that "29.1 per cent of graduates are unemployed and student suicides have risen 65 per cent in a decade."

Launching the campaign from Kota, described as the coaching hub where lakhs of students arrive each year, Rahul Gandhi will meet students and discuss their concerns and aspirations, a release added.

"Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will lead a national education campaign to amplify the pain of India's students, demand accountability with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and begin a conversation on building a better future for young Indians," the release said.

The campaign will later expand across the country, led by Congress organisations including the NSUI and Youth Congress. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address conventions in Allahabad, Patna and Delhi as part of the outreach programme.

The release added, "Save education, save your future."

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak controversies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)