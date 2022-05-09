New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Tuesday where he will address a meeting of tribals in Dahod.

He will be addressing a public meeting 'Adivasi Satyagraha Rally' at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College in Dahod, the party said.

Also Read | Patiala Clash: Court Sends Main Accused Barjinder Singh Parwana to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Later in the day, Gandhi would address a meeting of Congress MLAs at Swami Vivekanand Sankul, Govind Nagar in Dahod.

During his visit, Gandhi will hold another meeting with Gujarat tribal leaders at the same venue.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bride Marries Sister's Groom After Mix-Up Due to Power Cut in Ujjain.

The visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a tribal meet in Dahod on April 20 where he announced the setting up of a Rs 20,000-crore railway workshop.

The Gandhi's visit also comes in the wake of factionalism in the Gujarat unit of the party ahead of assembly polls slated later this year. Recently, a tribal leader and legislator Ashwin Kotwal quit the party and joined the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)