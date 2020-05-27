India News | Rahul Gandhi Wants to Enjoy Power Without Any Responsibility, Accountability: Telangana BJP Leader NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Tuesday said that Congress party and its former president Rahul Gandhi want to enjoy power without any responsibility and accountability.

He launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling lockdown a failed attempt to stem COVID-19 spread.

"Congress and its former Congress president Rahul Gandhi want to enjoy power with no accountability. They do not want any responsibility. If we see 6 states ruled by Congress either in the majority or in the coalition, they have more cases. Why is that the coronavirus cases are high in the non-BJP ruled states? can he give some explanation," Subhash told ANI.

Subhash further said that Rahul Gandhi is doing "backfoot" politics to win over Narendra Modi.

"But he will always lag behind not only politics but also in understanding the situations. Without lockdown the cases could have gone to crores and deaths would have been in lakhs," he added.

Gandhi had said during a virtual press conference that India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and lockdown is being removed. "India is facing the result of a failed lockdown," he said.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

