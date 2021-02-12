New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "hum do, humare do" jibe at the government, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Waynad MP was referring to himself, his mother Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

"By 'hum do, hamare do', he (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) was referring to himself, his mother, his sister, and his brother-in-law. I do not know what message he wants to give to the nation," Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying told ANI outside parliament.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) did not utter a single word on the Budget. Perhaps, he does not know about farm laws. it was unfortunate," Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Begusarai added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Thursday took "hum do, humare do" jibe at the government and said the new farm laws brought by the government will lead to "collapse of mandi system and allow unlimited hoarding".

Referring to the family planning slogan of 'Hum do hamare do' (we too and our two children), he alleged that the government was being run on this agenda and accused it of promoting "crony capitalism".

Lok Sabha continued the proceedings by midnight of Thursday and adjourned till 4 pm on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)