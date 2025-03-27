New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Thursday criticized the interruption faced by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a session in Parliament, stating that even BJP MPs were unaware of the reasons behind it.

"Even the BJP MPs don't know why Rahul Gandhi was stopped (by the Speaker) and a comment was made on him (to follow Rule 349)," Shukla said.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was not given an opportunity to respond, raising concerns over the parliamentary procedure followed in the incident.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi reiterated that he is never allowed to speak in the House. Expressing scepticism, Gandhi said that he doesn't know what the ruling party is "scared" of.

"I am never allowed to speak. I don't know what they are scared of?" said Rahul Gandhi while heading towards the Parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi had alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the House.

The LoP claimed that it was an "unsubstantiated remark" about him and that there is a convention that the Leader of Opposition is allowed to speak when he rises to do so.

"I don't know what is going on...I requested him to let me speak...This is no way to run the House. Speaker just left and he did not let me speak...he said something unsubstantiated about me...he adjourned the House, there was no need...it is a convention, LoP is given time to speak. Whenever I stand up, I am stopped from speaking...I did nothing, I was quietly sitting," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

He said that in a democracy, there is a place for government and opposition, but here, "there is no place for opposition".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the Leader of Opposition to follow the rules of the House and maintain the conduct. (ANI)

