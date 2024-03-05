Shajapur, March 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused his government of misleading the youth, saying that the PM wants the young generation to only chant 'Jai Shri Ram and starve to death'. Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress MP also advocated for the caste-based census and said that conducting the survey will ensure social justice for the people.

"Our policy is very clear-- that is a revolutionary step towards social justice that is only caste-based census...the Congress has done only revolutionary work. It fought for the country's independence when they (BJP) went lost, where they were at that time. Be it, the green revolution, white or digital, all the revolutionary works have been done by Congress...but the PM wants our youths to be glued to their phones for the whole day, chant Jai Shri Ram and starve to death (bhukhe raho aur mar jao)," he said. Rahul Gandhi Gives Toffees to People Chanting 'Modi, Modi' During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur (Watch Video)

Earlier in the day the BJP launched an all-out attack against the Congress' ally DMK for a speech made by former Minister A Raja in Madurai. Amit Malviya, the head of Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell, criticised A Raja, accusing him of advocating for the Balkanisation of India and making derogatory comments about Lord Ram, Manipuris, and the idea of India as a nation.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Tuesday morning. Gandhi started the yatra from Sarangpur in the presence of a large number of party workers. He was in an open Jeep, greeting the party workers who were carrying the party flag. Notably, the Congress MP is also slated to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, one of the Jyotirlinga temples, during his yatra. Rahul Gandhi Says Caste Census Will Be Revolutionary Step Towards Social Justice

Rahul Gandhi's Big Attack on PM Modi

LIVE: #BharatJodoNyayYatra | Sarangpur to Shajapur | Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/Veb5LWeTky — Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (@bharatjodo) March 5, 2024

This marks Gandhi's second visit to the temple during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the last one taking place on November 29, 2022. Notably, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state on March 2 and will stay in the state till March 6. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

