India News

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): Ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday announced that Rahul Gandhi is visiting Kota to seek answers for the paper leak, asserting that Gandhi's call to protest will unite youth across the country to demand accountability over the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Pilot demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG Paper leak controversy.

Also Read | Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Stock Update: JLR Outlook Drags Shares Down.

"The country is facing a challenge. Millions of families have been cheated through paper leaks, their hard work has been lost... Rahul Gandhi is coming here to ensure accountability for this fraud. The Education Minister should have resigned... Rahul Gandhi's call will unite the youth not only in Rajasthan but across the country and demand accountability..." said Pilot.

Pilot's remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called on students and young people across the country to unite and participate in the "Echo of Students" mega rally in Kota on June 17, saying that the future of the youth would determine the future of the nation.

Also Read | 'Ye S**le B****ike Log': Why Did Sanjay Raut Ask Media Not To Cut His Abuse-Laced Attack on 'Rebels'?.

The protest is going to start at 5:30 pm in Kota.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, rising fees, privatisation and scams were shattering the dreams of millions of young Indians.

He also accused the Central government of failing to fulfil its responsibility towards the country's youth.

"My young and Gen Z comrades, one thing is clear in my mind, and you too should etch it in your heart: securing the future of every youth in India is the government's responsibility. But responsibility and honesty--both are beyond the Modi government's way of thinking," Gandhi said.

"Paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, skyrocketing fees, privatisation, scams--these are the very tools with which it is shattering millions of dreams every day. Remember, the youth's future will determine the nation's future. This is what I wanted to tell you all in detail. That's why I'm calling on you--let's turn the rising 'Echo of Students' from every street, every town, every city of the country into a battle cry in Kota. June 17 | Echo of Students | Kota Mega Rally," the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)