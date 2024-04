Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana are expected to address the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi on Sunday, in a mega show of strength for opposition bloc INDIA.

A total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

Also Read | Tale of Infidelity and Theft in Hyderabad: Man Turns Thief, Forms Gang and Commits Burglaries and Chain Snatchings To Feed His and Paramour’s Family; Arrested.

The rally will also be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) Liberation.

Over 5 lakh people are expected to attend the rally, being held amid the ongoing elections.

Also Read | Mahavir Jayanti 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren claimed the Centre's "dictatorial attitude" would be exposed during the rally.

"The rally will expose the atrocities being committed by the central government on tribals and natives of the state and the conspiracy to drive them away from Jal, Jungle and Jamin," he posted on X.

The BJP dubbed the rally as "the great family get-together show".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)