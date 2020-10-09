Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Once again targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his pre-poll promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days of coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Friday said the Congress leader had made vague promises.

"Rahul Ghandhi ne thook kar chat liya (which loosely translates to Rahul Gandhi made vague promises)," he told reporters during his visit to Indore on Friday.

"Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive farm loans within 10 days of coming to power, else he would change the chief minister (Kamal Nath). But the chief minister was not changed, even as the promise was not fulfilled after 15 months. It was (Jyotiraditya) Scindiaji who did the work, which Rahul Gandhi could not do."

Earlier this year, Scindia, along with his supporters, quit the Congress and joined the BJP, bringing down the Kamal Nath government and enabling the BJP's takeover.

Patel added Nath has done so much corruption in Madhya Pradesh that now Congressmen are unemployed. "Now Kamal Nath will also give employment to the Congressmen in Chhindwara...," he said.

He further said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought the state back on the tracks of development.

"In 10 years, Digvijay Singh had destroyed the law and order in the state, but Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought the state on the path of development. We linked villages via roads," said Patel. (ANI)

