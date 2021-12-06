New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary and said that when he sees the "growing" social injustice, violence and discrimination in the country, he thinks that Ambedkar's dream is still far from being realised

"But we will definitely get there," Gandhi said in a tweet.

India's first law minister and the architect of the the country's Constitution, Ambedkar worked tirelessly for social reforms and the emancipation of the most downtrodden sections of society. He passed away in 1956.

"When I see growing social injustice, violence and discrimination in the country, I think that there is still a lot of work to be done – Babasaheb's dream is still far away from being realised. But we will definitely get there. My humble tributes to him," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

