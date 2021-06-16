New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday saluted the doctors who succumbed to COVID-19 while risking their lives in treating coronavirus patients during the pandemic.

He said this after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) released a list of 730 doctors who lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic, with the maximum of 115 from Bihar and another 109 from Delhi.

"I salute each one of these doctors for risking their lives to save our nation from Corona crisis. These martyrs braved adversities and hardships but never gave up. My condolences to those who have the honour of calling them their family and friends," he said, sharing the state-wise list of the doctors given by the IMA.

