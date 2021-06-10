New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the word "alethophobia" on Thursday to take a swipe at the government over its reported decision to amend pension rules.

"Alethophobia -- the fear of truth," he wrote on Twitter, citing a news report quoting former intelligence and security officials that the new pension rules are a gag order.

According to the report, the amendment to Rule 8 means that pension can be withheld or withdrawn if the pensioner disobeys the rules and retired officials have to sign an undertaking to this effect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)