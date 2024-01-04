New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will start from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts, Congress general secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

Earlier, on Thursday, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of the PCC presidents, CLP leaders and AICC general secretaries and in-charges of states.

The meeting was also attended by former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Ramesh said the meeting on Thursday had two issues on its agenda -- preparations for the general elections this year and the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which is to be launched by Rahul from Imphal on January 14.

The march will culminate in Mumbai in March 20 or 21.

He said that there was a unanimous view that the momentum generated by the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the transformation it brought to Indian politics, needed to be carried forward.

"The Yatra will start from Imphal on January 14 and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. It will cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres, mostly by bus. Rahul Gandhi will also walk on some stretches along the Yatra route. In the 15 states, it will cover 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments involving 110 districts," he said.

Referring to the theme 'Nyay' of the 'Yatra' he said, it had been drawn from the Constitution, which, in the Preamble, speaks for 'Justice' including social, economic and political justice for the people of the country.

"The 'Nyay Yatra' will spend a maximum of eleven days in Uttar Pradesh where it will travel a distance of 1,074 kilometres, covering 20 districts. The 15 states that will be covered by the 'Nyay-Yatra' include Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra," he added. (ANI)

