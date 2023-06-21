New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Railway Board has written to all zonal railways to ensure basic amenities in general coaches in view of a surge in traffic due to the summer rush.

The letter to all the zones comes days after a slew of images of general-class train coaches packed to the brim during the summer season surfaced on social media.

Written by Jaya Varma Sinha, Member, Operations and Business Development, the letter has asked the general managers to review the arrangements and ensure that passengers travelling in trains, especially in General Second (GS) coaches, are provided basic services.

The GS-class coaches are attached to the front and rear ends of all mail and express trains.

Instructions have been given to the general managers of all the zonal railways to arrange affordable meals, drinking water and vending trolleys near unreserved coaches at all stoppages.

The letter has pointed out several areas for improving the quality of services, including ensuring the cleaning of GS coaches at nominated stations.

It has also been said that full watering of coaches should be ensured at nominated stations.

"In case some trains are facing regular shortage of water, additional watering stations to be identified and recommended to Railway Board for consideration. Deployment of OBHS (onboard housekeeping) staff in GS coaches with territorial jurisdiction may be examined such that they travel in GS coaches between two stopping stations and return by another train in a link," the letter said.

Sinha has also said that the provision of train-side vending trolleys with economy meals and drinking water pouches should be ensured with deployment in front of GS coaches during stoppages.

"The passenger rush in trains, especially in GS coaches, should be reviewed on a daily basis till the end of the month and necessary corrective actions be taken," it said.

While the Indian Railways usually witnesses most of the summer rush in the month of May due to the summer holidays, it is in June that the return rush is seen.

