Guwahati (Assam) [India), February 15 (ANI): Hitendra Malhotra, Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board, and Ex-Officer Secretary to the Government of India, on Friday visited Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to review the zone's operational efficiency and safety preparedness, according to the official statement.

As part of his visit, Malhotra attended a high-level meeting at the NFR Headquarters with General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chaudhary.

He also chaired a detailed review meeting with Principal Heads of Departments (PHoDs) and senior officials to assess operational performance, commercial strategies, and service efficiency, with a focus on ensuring seamless railway operations and business growth in the zone.

As per the statement, discussions centred on freight optimisation, streamlining train operations, and enhancing coordination among divisions. Key performance indicators were reviewed, and innovative strategies for revenue generation and logistics management were explored.

Malhotra shared insights on advancing business development initiatives, strengthening freight logistics, and reinforcing safety measures, underscoring Indian Railways' commitment to operational excellence, said the statement.

During the visit, Malhotra inspected the Central Control Room (CCR) to review real-time monitoring systems, emergency response mechanisms, and traffic management capabilities. He also conducted a field inspection at Azara Station & Goods Yard to assess infrastructure readiness, freight handling efficiency, and potential capacity expansion.

The visit emphasised modernising goods-handling processes, minimizing turnaround time, and increasing freight revenue, reaffirming NFR's role in driving regional economic growth.

Malhotra's review is expected to further strengthen NFR's commitment to operational efficiency and infrastructure development as it continues to implement proactive strategies and innovative solutions to enhance railway operations and connectivity across the region. (ANI)

