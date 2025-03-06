New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Railway Ministry cancelled all pending department selections on Group C posts that were not finalised and approved before March 4 due to irregularities in the selection process.

Ministry of Railway announced, "Due to several irregularities noticed in the departmental selections in the recent past, it has been decided to revisit the departmental selection framework and all the pending selections/ LDCES/ GDCES (within Group 'C') which have not been finalized and approved by 04.03.2025 may be treated as cancelled."

"No further selections may be initiated until further orders. Further instructions to regulate the selections will be issued in due course," the Ministry of Railways said.

The decision came after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 26 Railway officials of East Central Railway in Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai for allegedly leaking the of a departmental examination.

Searches were conducted at 8 locations, which resulted in the recovery of Rs. 1.17 crore in cash. These amounts were reportedly collected from the candidates for leaking the question papers. The handwritten question papers, along with their photocopies, were seized. These question papers were tallied with the original/ actual question paper and found to have matched, added the CBI

The agency's statement read, as many as 17 Departmental candidates who are presently working as Loco Pilots allegedly paid money for the question paper and were caught red-handed with the copies of the question papers during the night of 3rd- 4th March 2025. All of them have been arrested.

According to CBI's investigation conducted so far, the accused senior DEE (Ops) person was given the responsibility for setting and preparing the question paper for the said examination. He wrote down the questions in English and allegedly gave it to one Loco Pilot who, in turn, translated it into Hindi and further gave it to an Office Superintendent (Trg). The said OS (Trg.) allegedly, in turn, gave it to the candidates through a few other Railway Employees. (ANI)

