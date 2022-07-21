New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Railway Minister will interact with freedom fighters and their families located in different zones of the national transporter through video conferencing on July 23, a statement from the ministry said Thursday.

In a letter to all general managers of zonal railways, the Railway Board has asked that the "presence of freedom fighter/their family members on these locations be ensured".

"DRMs of concerned Division should be present at these locations/Stations General Managers will attend the function through VC (video conferencing).

"As already advised, maximum outreach, Janbhagidari and involvement of public representative may be ensured while conducting the activities related to the event 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations'. State Governments be also associated with the event in line with whole of Government approach," the letter stated.

It has also instructed all Zonal Railways should make arrangement accordingly so as to make the "central function of Iconic Week of the event 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations' a grand success."

As part of the government's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Railways has organised week long celebrations which will culminate on July 23.

The Railways has identified 75 stations and 27 trains associated with the freedom struggle around which the celebrations are taking place.

