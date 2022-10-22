Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said railway projects worth over Rs 57,000 crore have been sanctioned for Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister "New railway projects have been taken up for Rajasthan in the Railway sector. Projects worth over Rs 57,000 crore have been sanctioned. There was a record allocation of Rs 7,565 crore for this year. Work is in progress and is in fast pace. We will lay down 12 km of railway tracks per day."

He further said that 10 lakh youth will be appointed in different departments of the central government in the coming months through the recruitment drive.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hand over 75,000 appointment letters to youth at 50 locations across the country. Combining all Ministries of Centre, 75,000 appointment letters are being given today and 10 lakh appointment letters in coming months," Vaishnaw added.

Meanwhile, to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

People worship the Sun God during the festival, which will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year.

According to the official statement of the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.

Earlier on October 4, Indian Railways had notified 179 special services for the convenience of rail travellers.

Similarly, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 128 trips of 9 pairs of special trains, Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of 6 pairs of special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains, Northern Railway (NE) has notified 368 trips of 35 pairs of special trains, North Central Railway (NCR) has notified 223 trips of 8 pairs of special trains.

Further, North Eastern Railway (NER) has notified 34 trips of 2 pair special trains, North Frontier Railway (NFR) has notified 64 trips of 4 special pair trains, North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 134 trips of 5 special pair trains, Southern Railway (SR) has notified 56 trips of 22 special pair trains, South Eastern Railway (SER) has notified 14 trips of 2 special pair trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 191 trips of 19 special pair trains, South Western Railway (SWR) has notified 433 trips of 22 special trains, West Central Railway (WCR) has notified 16 trips of 6 special pair trains and Western Railway (WR) has notified 306 trips of 18 special pair trains. (ANI)

