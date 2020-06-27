New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Indian Railways on Saturday provided 30,000 bed sheets and pillow covers to the COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur, informed the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

"The 10,000 bedded COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas is the largest of its kind. I pray to God that the number of patients remain less and the beds remain under-utilised," said Reddy.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited COVID-19 Care Centre in Chhatarpur.

Kejriwal had earlier written to Amit Shah inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus.

Delhi has so far reported 77,240 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

