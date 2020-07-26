New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Railway Board has issued an order to stop using dak messengers as a mode of communication to reduce cost and improve savings on establishment-related expenditure, B Majamdar, joint secretary, Railway Board said.

"As a measure to reduce cost and improve savings on establishment-related expenditure, the board has desired that all discussions amongst officials of railways /PUS /railway board should invariably be held over video conferencing. Accordingly, booking of personal messenger/dak messenger should be stopped immediately," the order read.

"Compliance with the above should be ensured, as it would lead to significant savings in allowances, stationery, fax etc," it said. (ANI)

