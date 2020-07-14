New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Indian Railways has taken several steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection and as part of its fight against COVID-19 Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, has developed a Post COVID Coach to fight coronavirus.

This Post COVID Coach has design improvements like handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails and latches, plasma air purification and titanium di-oxide coating for COVID-free passenger journey.

Also Read | Madurai Police Using Drones With Speakers to Create Awareness Among People Regarding COVID-19: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

"Sustaining the ruthless fight against COVID-19, Indian Railways' production unit, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, has developed a Post COVID Coach to fight COVID-19," the Railways said in a press release.

The new coaches will have availabilities like a foot-operated water tap, soap dispenser among others at the door of the compartment.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Youth on Occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020 Which Also Marks 5th Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

The release said Post COVID Coach has hands-free amenities like foot-operated water tap and soap dispenser, foot-operated lavatory door (outside), foot-operated flush valve, foot-operated latches in lavatory door, outside washbasin with foot-operated water tap and soap dispenser and forearm operated handle on the compartment door."

Apart from this, the coaches will have the provision of plasma air equipment in the AC duct. "This plasma air equipment will sterilize the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach Covid-19 and particulate matter resistant. This provision will also improve the ion concentration from 100 ions/cm3 to more than 6000 ions/cm," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)