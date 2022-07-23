New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The railways on Saturday celebrated the culmination of the weeklong 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' in the capital, where freedom fighters were felicitated.

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways and Coal & Mines, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment participated in the valedictory ceremony of the celebrations.

Also Read | Bihar: 11 Kanwarias Booked for Being Drunk During Kanwar Yatra in Jamui.

Chairman and CEO Railway Board, V K Tripathi, senior officers of Railway Board and Northern Railway were also present during the function.

Speaking on the occassion, Joshi said, "Under the guidance of the prime minister, the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Indian Railways has organized an excellent programme in this iconic week by felicitating so many freedom fighters across India at various locations. I congratulate the railways for hosting such a grand celebration today and giving me an opportunity to interact with the freedom fighters. The experiences of our freedom fighters will surely enlighten the younger generation and instil patriotism".

Also Read | Meghalaya Shocker: Six Children Rescued, 73 Arrested From Brothel Run by BJP Leader Bernard N Marak in Tura, Say Police.

During the closing ceremony, freedom fighters and their family members joined the celebrations via video conference from various locations. All Zonal Railways also joined the event through online mode. A film prepared by the railways highlighting the importance of 75 stations and 27 trains over the country associated with the independence movement was screened at the venue.

Bharat Gaurav Divya Kashi Aadi Amavasya Express was flagged off from Madurai via VC. A Nukkad natak was performed by the artist of the Northern Railway.

The activities during the weeklong celebrations over IR included colourful lighting and decorations of the station building. Exhibitions, photo galleries and displays were set up at the stations.

Video clips were shown and patriotic songs were played at the station platforms. Nukkad nataks and skits bearing the essence of freedom struggle belonging to the station were staged to highlight the importance of the station. During the iconic week, a few trains were tastefully decorated with flowers and flagged off by freedom fighters.

The country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava', 75 years of Independence and the phenomenal growth and development of India. In this connection, the Indian Railways held a weeklong celebration to highlight the role of railways in the freedom struggle with an objective to connect the people and the youth with the glorious history of India. The celebrations were impactful to kindle patriotic spirit in the minds of travelling public and the people at large, the railways said.

"The Iconic Week Celebration was very impactful across the country and more vibrant around the freedom stations and spotlight trains to kindle the patriotic spirit in the minds of travelling public and people at large," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)