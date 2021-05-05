Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that the Ministry of Railways has offered 1500 train coaches equipped with oxygen cylinders to be used as COVID care centre.

Taking to Twitter, the state health minister wrote, "In a booster dose of sorts, Ministry of Railways has offered us, 1500 coaches, to be used as part of COVID care centre. These shall be equipped with oxygen cylinders. Visited Guwahati railway station to review it."

He also expressed his gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for the new initiative.

"Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal," he added.

The minister shared several pictures of the coaches with facilities to be used as COVID care centre.

The Indian Railways has earlier also provided coaches with beds to various states to be used as health and isolation centres. For Maharashtra 4,002 coaches were turned into a COVID-19 care-cum-isolation facility. Last year, Delhi got 800 railway beds at Delhi's Shakur Basti railway station.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam had 29,407 active COVID cases. The state has recorded 1,583 new cases and 41 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

