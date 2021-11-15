New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): As part of Railways' efforts to normalize passenger services and revert back in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours of the night for next seven days.

As per the press release from South Western Railway, this is to enable up-gradation of system data and updating of new train numbers etc.

Since a huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/ Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimize the impact on ticketing services, the release read.

The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 to the night of November 20 and 21.

During these 6 hours, no PRS Services (ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services etc) will be available.

During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted, it added.

Ministry of Railways has requested its customers to support the Ministry in the effort to normalize and upgrade the passenger services. (ANI)

