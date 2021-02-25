New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has decided to reactivate the "UTS ON MOBILE" app in order to decongest ticket booking counters and to maintain strict compliance of social distancing on railway stations.

"To decongest ticket booking counters and to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms, facility to book unreserved tickets through 'UTS ON MOBILE' app is being reactivated by Indian Railways," read a release by the Ministry of Railways.

"In addition to UTS ON MOBILE app facility available on suburban sections, this facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways. Zonal Railways have been instructed that whenever unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal Railway, the zonal Railway concerned may accordingly enable the for issuing unreserved tickets," it said. (ANI)

