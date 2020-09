New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Railways Tuesday said it will run 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21.

Also Read | Totoya Motors Not to Expand Further in India Due to High Tax Regime? Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Quashes Fake Report.

While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the Janshatabdi Express rates for the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi.

The advance reservation period for these trains will be 10 days.

Also Read | Pema Khandu Tests COVID-19 Positive, Arunachal Pradesh CM Self-Isolates After Contracting Coronavirus.

They will run on the routes where there is a long queue of waitlisted tickets or where there is a high demand.

These will run in addition to the 310 special trains already in service and their stoppages will be limited to operational halt or the Divisional Headquarters en-route (if any).

The suggestions of state governments may also be kept while restricting the halts, the national transporter said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)