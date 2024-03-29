Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Waltair Division, East Coast Railway's exceptional financial performance of Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal year has been enabled by unprecedented achievement in freight loading and surpassing all previous records.

It crossed the magical figure of 75 Million Tonnes (MT) of freight on March 26 and touched the highest-ever loading of 75.64 MT on Thursday, with three more days to go in the financial year.

This significant increase over last fiscal year's loading of 69.6 MT, despite facing numerous challenges, including natural calamities, reflects the division's robust growth trajectory.

A record 22.88 Million Tons, mainly iron ore, was loaded in the Kottavalsa-Kirandul line which is 22.4 per cent higher than last year. 20.66MT was loaded at Vizag Port and 17.75 MT at Adani Gangavaram Port. Vizag Steel Plant contributed 4.19 million tons which is 16.7 per cent higher than last year.

Commodity-wise, Coal and Coke had a major chunk at 25.29 MT, followed by Iron Ore at 22.53 Million Tons, Bauxite at 5.52 MT, Alumina 3.77 MT, Iron and Steel at 3.02 MT and loading of other goods such as slag, caustic soda, gypsum, and container traffic increased by 23.7 per cent by contributing 12.30 MT.

Expressing his delight at the division's stellar performance, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said, "These achievements by Team Waltair are a historic milestone for our division. Through coordinated efforts, strategic planning, managing operations efficiently and close collaboration with freight customers have helped us set new records. This remarkable success underscores our commitment to operational excellence." (ANI)

