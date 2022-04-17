Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17 (ANI): Heavy rainfall on Sunday morning lashed Rameswaram and provided immediate relief to the locals from the scorching heat.

Previously, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thundershowers in some parts of the state and Pondicherry Karaikal, and moderate rainfall in Rameswaram.

Also Read | TCS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Posts at IT Firm Through TCS Atlas Hiring Programme; Check Details.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on April 16; over South Interior Karnataka on April 16 and 17; and over Kerala-Mahe during April 16 to April 18," predicted IMD earlier.

For the past few days, various districts of Tamil Nadu were already experiencing light to moderate rainfall, which relieved them from the scorching sun.

Also Read | Rajasthan Schools Subject Students to Mental, Physical Harassment for Not Paying Fees.

Although the heavy rainfall has resulted in rainwater encroachment that has affected normal life, people in the area are happy seeing witnessing the cool in the temperature. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)