India News | Rain Brings Relief from Heat in Shimla; Tourists Extend Stay as Temperatures Drop Following Western Disturbances

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Rainfall triggered by a strong Western Disturbance has brought much-needed relief from the intense summer heat across Himachal Pradesh, with temperatures dropping sharply in several parts of the state, including the capital Shimla.

The pleasant weather has also led to an increase in tourist arrivals, with many visitors extending their stay to enjoy the cooler conditions.

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Shimla has witnessed continuous rainfall since Friday night, with showers continuing on Saturday morning. The rain led to a significant drop of around 5-6 degrees Celsius in the city's temperature, transforming the weather into conditions more typical of early winter than late summer.

Tourists escaping scorching temperatures in the plains expressed delight over the sudden change in weather.

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Speaking to ANI, Anshul, a tourist from Jammu, said she had originally planned to return home on Saturday but decided to extend her stay after experiencing the pleasant weather.

"We were supposed to leave Shimla today, but after the rain, the weather became so beautiful that we decided to stay for another day. We even had to buy warm clothes because we hadn't expected such cold weather. Back home, temperatures are above 40 degrees Celsius, but here it feels wonderful. It almost feels like winter, and Shimla looks even more beautiful after the rain," she said.

Another tourist, Gulshan Kumar from Chandigarh, who is visiting Shimla with his parents during the semester holidays, said the cool weather was a welcome escape from the heat in the plains.

"Chandigarh has been experiencing intense heat, so we planned a trip to Shimla during our semester break. We did not bring enough warm clothes because we didn't expect it to be this cold. We are staying wrapped in blankets at the hotel. It feels like winter here, and the weather is amazing. The rain has made the experience even better, and more tourists from Chandigarh are now arriving in Shimla to escape the heat," Gulshan Kumar told ANI.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, a strong Western Disturbance, coupled with an active cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and an associated trough extending across West Rajasthan, intensified weather activity across Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours.

As a result, fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds were recorded across the state. Severe thunderstorms and lightning were reported from Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Bhuntar, Jot and Murari Devi, while intense hailstorms affected Shimla, Chopal and Kotkhai. Strong winds lashed several areas, with the highest wind speed of 63 kmph recorded at Neri.

Among the major rainfall stations, Pandoh recorded the highest rainfall at 37.4 mm, followed by Naina Devi (34.6 mm), Guler (25.8 mm), Kangra (20.5 mm), Sundernagar (20.3 mm) and Una (16.2 mm).

The weather system also caused a noticeable fall in minimum temperatures across the state.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 3.9 degrees Celsius. Despite the rainfall, heatwave conditions persisted in some lower areas, with Una recording the state's highest maximum temperature at 39.6 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions were also reported from Una and Mandi.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a weather warning for the next two days. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely on May 30, with isolated hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. On May 31, scattered rainfall is expected, accompanied by isolated hailstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Weather activity is expected to weaken from June 1 onwards, with isolated rainfall likely until June 4 and no major weather warnings in place. Forecasts indicate that scattered rainfall may return to parts of the state on June 5.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents and tourists to remain cautious during thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind events, particularly in hilly and vulnerable areas where sudden weather changes can disrupt normal activities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)