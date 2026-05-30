India News | Rain Brings Relief from Intense Heat in Delhi; IMD Issues Red, Orange Warnings Across Several States

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Rainfall across several parts of the national capital on Saturday brought relief from the intense heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange weather warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and strong winds in multiple states over the next few hours.

Several areas of Delhi received rain, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures and a change in weather conditions.

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The IMD issued a red warning for parts of Uttar Pradesh, forecasting lightning, thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds of around 60 kmph. Districts under the warning include Baghpat, Bahraich, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Shrawasti and Sitapur.

Orange warnings have also been issued for several districts across Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The alert predicts thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph.

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In Haryana, rainfall was reported in parts of Ambala, while Chandigarh witnessed heavy showers.

The weather department also warned of a very severe dust storm moving across northwestern Rajasthan. Districts including Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur and Nagaur are expected to experience gusty winds of 70-80 kmph during the next two to three hours.

Earlier in the day, strong dust storms swept through Sri Ganganagar, Churu and Bikaner. Churu later received rainfall following the dust storm.

Amid the weather alert, the Ghaziabad District Disaster Management Authority issued a red alert, warning of hailstorms and severe winds ranging between 60 and 80 kmph. The authority said wind speeds could reach up to 90 kmph in some areas over the next three hours.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary. Authorities also urged people to avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, stay away from electric poles and damaged buildings, and keep track of official weather updates through television, radio and social media.

The IMD has advised people in affected areas to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, monitor traffic and road conditions, and follow instructions issued by local authorities. (ANI)

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