Kota, (Raj), Mar 13 (PTI) Unseasonal rain and hailstorm damaged crop at over dozen villages in Kanwas and Ramganjmandi tehsils here, an official said on Saturday.

According to SDM Sangod Rajesh Daga, 20-25 minutes of rain and hailstorm on Friday evening caused major damage to wheat, gram, coriander and garlic crops at Khajurna, Urna, Kotbawadi, Mohanpura, Mangalpura and Jangaliyahedi villages.

Crops in Rajpura, Alyahedi of Deoli gram panchyats sustained around 25 damage while in Rajpura and other villages between Malbawadi Hanumanji and Khandgaun, crops up to 80 per cent were damaged, he said.

The other places where a substantial damaged took place were Baluheda, Garmodi, Kacholiya, Palaheda and Khandgaun villages.

Local MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over the damage to crops and directed his OSD to submit a report in this regard to him.

Om Birla's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajiv Dutta, accompanied by former MLA Heeralal Nagar visited the affected areas in Kanwas on Saturday.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain and hailstorm caused some damage to wheat crop in Basoli, Manglikanan, Bada Nayagaun and Khinya villages of the Hindoli area in Bundi district, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)