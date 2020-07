New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A fresh bout of rain and high-velocity winds lashed the national capital overnight, bringing the mercury down by several notches on Sunday morning.

Light rain and generally cloudy weather is expected during the day.

Also Read | International Bikini Day 2020: From Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider to Halle Berry in Die Another Day - Picking Some of the Hottest Bikini Scenes in Hollywood.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 33.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 am. The Palam station gauged 43.4 mm precipitation, the weatherman said.

Rainfall recorded below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Cancels All UG, PG Exams This Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Humidity levels also shot up to 100 per cent.

More rain is expected over the next three to four days, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25. Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)