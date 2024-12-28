New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Due to incessant rain, Delhi's air quality improved significantly. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 179 at 7am on Saturday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

On Friday, Delhi's air quality has shifted from the 'severe' category to the 'poor' range. Today it has further improved to" moderate" category.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a temperature of 13.8 degrees C at 5.30 am on Saturday, according to the IMD.

Today, the minimum temperature is expected to dip to 12 °C, while the maximum temperature will reach 20.98 °C. The relative humidity is at 74%, accompanied by a windy day with gusts of up to 74 km/h. The sky is overcast with rain, making for a pleasant day. Sunrise occurred at 07:12 am, and the sun will set at 05:32 pm.

People were seen taking the help of a bonfire to keep themselves warm as mercury dips in the National Capital.

Incessant rains continued to lash parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to the uprooting of trees in several areas of the national capital.

In Sector-9, RK Puram, a portion of a road caved in, causing a motorcycle and a car to fall into the affected area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at several locations across Delhi and NCR, with more rainfall expected in the day.

This includes areas like Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar. Noida and Manesar are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning.

The IMD further forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This includes Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, and Hodal in Haryana; Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Baghpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh; and Tizara and Alwar in Rajasthan. (ANI)

